Huawei is working to launch its premium Nova 8 series of smartphones in China on December 23. In the latest development, live images of the Nova 8 model have leaked on Weibo, revealing its design and key specifications. As per the leaks, the handset will feature a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera setup, a Kirin 985 chipset, and 66W fast-charging support.

Design and display: Huawei Nova 8

As per the leaks, the Huawei Nova 8 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved screen edges. On the rear, it will pack a large, oval-shaped quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Camera specifications

The Huawei Nova 8 will sport a quad rear camera, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The Huawei Nova 8 will draw power from an octa-core Kirin 985 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based EMUI and pack a 3,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pricing information