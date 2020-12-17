Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 12:41 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Huawei is working to launch its premium Nova 8 series of smartphones in China on December 23. In the latest development, live images of the Nova 8 model have leaked on Weibo, revealing its design and key specifications.
As per the leaks, the handset will feature a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera setup, a Kirin 985 chipset, and 66W fast-charging support.
As per the leaks, the Huawei Nova 8 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved screen edges. On the rear, it will pack a large, oval-shaped quad camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Huawei Nova 8 will sport a quad rear camera, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Huawei Nova 8 will draw power from an octa-core Kirin 985 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based EMUI and pack a 3,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As per a recent leak, the Huawei Nova 8 will be priced at CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs. 33,700). However, the official pricing and availability details will be revealed at the launch event on December 23.
