Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in January. In the latest development, Winfuture.de has shared the European pricing information of the line-up, which re-affirms the previously leaked details. The report also adds that in regions where 5G has become standard, the 4G models will not be launched. The handsets are tipped to start at €849 (roughly Rs. 76,400).

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, an IP68 rating, and an improved under-display fingerprint sensor. The S21 and S21+ will bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPS screen, respectively, whereas the S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display. The trio will also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, they will offer a 12MP snapper. The Ultra model will sport a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (3x zoom) telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a Laser autofocus unit. It will pack a 40MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

In India, the Galaxy S21 series will draw power from an Exynos 2100 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and run on Android 11-based One UI 3. They should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?