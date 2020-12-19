Samsung is expected to launch its flagship S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra models on January 14. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed the prices of the upcoming handsets for the European markets. According to the report, the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will carry a starting price-tag of €849, €1,049, and €1,399, respectively, for the entry-level 128GB storage model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and a built-in fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ will sport a 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPS display, respectively, while the S21 Ultra will bear a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display. The trio will come with a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, they will house a 12MP snapper. The S21 Ultra will offer a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a laser autofocus unit. For selfies, it will pack a 40MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The S21 series will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100 chipset/Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and run on Android 11-based One UI 3. They will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?