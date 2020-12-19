Last updated on Dec 19, 2020, 12:20 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO has started rolling out the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update for its premium mid-rangers, the Reno4 5G and Reno4 Pro 5G.
As per the changelog, the update comes with a customizable dark mode, Super Power Saving Mode, a redesigned Quick Settings menu, and a three-finger translation feature in Google Lens.
The firmware carries build number CPH2091_11_C.01 and it is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as their specifications are concerned, the OPPO Reno4 5G offers a pill-shaped notch design while the Reno4 Pro 5G has a punch-hole design.
The vanilla model bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and the Pro model has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Both the handsets also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Reno4 5G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP+2MP selfie snapper.
The Reno4 Pro 5G also has a similar arrangement but with a 13MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it packs a 32MP front-facing camera.
Both the Reno4 5G and Reno4 Pro 5G are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the devices pack a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
