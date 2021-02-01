Last updated on Feb 01, 2021, 11:53 am

Vivo's affordable 5G smartphone, the Y31s 5G, has been spotted on the Google Play Console (via Tamilan Technical), hinting at its imminent arrival in the global markets. To recall, the Y31s 5G debuted as the world's first smartphone to by powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset. It features a dual rear camera setup and runs on Android 11. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y31s 5G: At a glance

The Vivo Y31s 5G features a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Ruby Red, Titanium Gray, and Monet color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y31s 5G houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y31s 5G is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability