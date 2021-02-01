Last updated on Feb 01, 2021, 11:19 am

OPPO is all geared up to launch the Reno5 Pro+ 5G smartphone in the global market. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Global Certification Forum, hinting at an imminent global unveiling. To recall, it was launched in China last December with a Snapdragon 865 processor and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G: At a glance

OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved screen edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a rectangular quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Black and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost in the global markets?