OPPO may soon launch Reno5 Pro+ 5G smartphone globallyLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 11:19 am
OPPO is all geared up to launch the Reno5 Pro+ 5G smartphone in the global market. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Global Certification Forum, hinting at an imminent global unveiling.
To recall, it was launched in China last December with a Snapdragon 865 processor and 65W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G: At a glance
OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved screen edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a rectangular quad camera module.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Black and Blue color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
How much will it cost in the global markets?
The global pricing and launch details of the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G handset have not been revealed as of now. For reference, in China, it carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,100).