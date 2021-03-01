-
OPPO Find X3 Pro will be launched on March 11
OPPO is all set to launch its flagship Find X3 Pro model on March 11. The event will commence at 5 pm (IST) and will be live-streamed on YouTube.
The handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a QHD+ screen, and a quad rear camera system.
The company is also expected to announce X3 Neo and X3 Lite models alongside the Pro variant.
Design and display
It will feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen
OPPO Find X3 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and curved edges. On the rear, it will offer a quad camera setup.
The handset will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.
Information
The handset will have a 50MP ultra-wide lens
OPPO Find X3 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto sensor, and a 3MP macro camera. On the front, it is likely to sport a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Internals
It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor
OPPO Find X3 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Information
OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the OPPO Find X3 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for March 11. However, a recent report had claimed the smartphone will cost around €1,000-1,200 (roughly Rs. 88,500-1,06,000) for the 12GB/256GB model.