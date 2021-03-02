Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 12:13 am

ASUS is all set to launch the ROG Phone 5 model on March 10. In the latest development, the smartphone has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on Geekbench once again, but this time with an enormous 18GB of RAM. As for the other highlights, it will offer a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 65W fast-charging support, triple rear cameras, and a 144Hz screen. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor grading platform that ranks chipsets based on single-core and multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same procedure is followed to assess single-core results. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did ASUS ROG Phone 5 score on Geekbench?

ASUS ROG Phone 5's latest Geekbench listing, with model number ASUS_I005DA, was uploaded on March 1. As per the listing, it has received a single-core score of 1,113 and a multi-core score of 3,468.

Design and display It will sport a 144Hz AMOLED screen

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera unit and a secondary display. The handset will bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information ROG Phone 5 will offer a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it will pack a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood, the smartphone will boot Android 11

ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It shall run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 5: Pricing and availability