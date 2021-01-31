Taiwanese tech giant ASUS's upcoming gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 5, has been certified by TENAA, and the agency's listing has revealed some of its key specifications and images. According to it, the device will pack a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 888 processor, two 3,000mAh batteries with fast-charging support, and a triple rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ASUS ROG Phone 5: At a glance

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will have an edge-to-edge screen with narrow bezels. Meanwhile, on the rear, there will be a triple camera setup and a small secondary display. The device will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full-HD+ or QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. There will also be an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, a single 24MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling is likely.

Internals Under the hood

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 shall draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, likely coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It should run Android 11 and pack two 3,000mAh batteries with 65W fast-charging support. The device should offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?