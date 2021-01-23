-
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's specifications leaked: Details hereLast updated on Jan 23, 2021, 07:59 pm
-
OnePlus is expected to launch its 9-series of smartphones sometime in March this year. The line-up is likely to include OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Lite models.
In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed key specifications of the 9 and 9 Pro handsets, claiming that they will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz screen, and a 4,500mAh battery.
-
-
Design and display
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro: At a glance
-
As per the leak, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature a 3.8mm punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader.
The former will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ flat screen while the latter will house a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved display. Both the screens will support a 120Hz refresh rate.
The handsets will be up to 8.5mm thick and weigh under 200 grams.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The OnePlus 9 will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP main sensor and two other unknown lenses.
The 9 Pro is tipped to offer a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth shooter.
Up front, they will have a 16MP and a 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The duo will pack 4,500mAh batteries with 65W wired fast-charging support. The Pro model will feature 45W wireless charging as well.
Both the devices will also offer support for the latest connectivity options including 5G network.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
At present, there is no official information on the pricing and availability of the OnePlus 9 line-up. However, given the expected specifications, the series should carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 45,000.