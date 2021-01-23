OnePlus is expected to launch its 9-series of smartphones sometime in March this year. The line-up is likely to include OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Lite models. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed key specifications of the 9 and 9 Pro handsets, claiming that they will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz screen, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro: At a glance

As per the leak, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature a 3.8mm punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The former will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ flat screen while the latter will house a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved display. Both the screens will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets will be up to 8.5mm thick and weigh under 200 grams.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 9 will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP main sensor and two other unknown lenses. The 9 Pro is tipped to offer a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. Up front, they will have a 16MP and a 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The duo will pack 4,500mAh batteries with 65W wired fast-charging support. The Pro model will feature 45W wireless charging as well. Both the devices will also offer support for the latest connectivity options including 5G network.

Information What about the price?