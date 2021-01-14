-
Redmi K40 could come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipsetLast updated on Jan 14, 2021, 04:13 pm
-
Redmi is working to launch its next flagship series of smartphones, the K40 line-up in the Chinese market. In the latest development, the company's General Manager has posted on Weibo, revealing the launch date and specifications of the series.
As per the post, the K40 phones might launch on January 20 and one of them could come with the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.
-
-
Design and display
Redmi K40: At a glance
-
The Redmi K40 is expected to feature an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out to house the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it will get a quad camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Redmi K40 will sport a quad rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, the dual-lens setup will comprise a 25MP and a 5MP selfie shooter.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Redmi K40 will likely run on Snapdragon 888/MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
How much will it cost?
-
The official information regarding the pricing and availability of the Redmi K40 will be revealed during the launch, which is likely to happen on January 20. However, given the expected specifications and features, it should cost around Rs. 25,000.