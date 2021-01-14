Redmi is working to launch its next flagship series of smartphones, the K40 line-up in the Chinese market. In the latest development, the company's General Manager has posted on Weibo, revealing the launch date and specifications of the series. As per the post, the K40 phones might launch on January 20 and one of them could come with the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Design and display Redmi K40: At a glance

The Redmi K40 is expected to feature an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out to house the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it will get a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi K40 will sport a quad rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, the dual-lens setup will comprise a 25MP and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K40 will likely run on Snapdragon 888/MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?