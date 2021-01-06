Honor V40, which was expected to be unveiled on January 12, will now be announced on January 18, according to a new report. Separately, a Weibo post (via MyDrivers) has revealed the full specifications of the upcoming flagship handset. As per the leak, the V40 will come with a 120Hz screen, quad rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor V40: At a glance

The Honor V40 will feature a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out for dual selfie cameras and curved edges. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The quad rear camera module on the V40 is tipped to include a 50MP or 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 32MP+16MP dual-lens setup.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor V40 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 45W wireless fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?