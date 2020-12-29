Samsung has reduced the prices of its Galaxy A31 model in India by Rs. 2,000. The price-drop is permanent in nature and is applicable to both online as well as offline sales channels. To recall, the handset was launched in June at Rs. 21,999 and has received multiple price-cuts since then. It features an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A31 sports a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The India-specific Samsung Galaxy A31 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?