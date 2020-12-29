Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 07:48 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has reduced the prices of its Galaxy A31 model in India by Rs. 2,000. The price-drop is permanent in nature and is applicable to both online as well as offline sales channels.
To recall, the handset was launched in June at Rs. 21,999 and has received multiple price-cuts since then. It features an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A31 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader.
It is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White color options.
The Samsung Galaxy A31 sports a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.
The India-specific Samsung Galaxy A31 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Following the latest price-revision, the Galaxy A31 is now priced at Rs. 17,999 for the solo 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The new price will be effective across online as well as offline sales channels.
