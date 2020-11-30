Samsung is readying a new Galaxy Z Flip3 model that will arrive sometime in 2021 as a successor to the current-generation Galaxy Z Flip. In the latest development, tipster @Chunvn8888 has revealed the specifications of the upcoming handset. As per the leaks, the Flip3 will have a 6.9-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 3,900mAh battery, and a new Ultra Thin Glass protection.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to feature the same clamshell-like design of its predecessor while having a bigger secondary screen, improved durability, thinner bezels, and a smaller punch-hole cut-out. The handset is tipped to bear a 120Hz 6.9-inch main display with less crease and a new type of Ultra Thin Glass protection.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup, details of which are unknown at present. For selfies and video calls, it will get a single camera that will be housed within the punch-hole cut-out of the main screen.

Internals Under the hood

The hardware details of the Flip3 remain under the wraps as of now. However, we expect the handset to come with a flagship Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it is tipped to pack a 3,900mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the Flip3 should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?