Samsung is all set to introduce the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones on January 14. In the latest development, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared infographics that reveal the detailed camera specifications of the upcoming handsets. As per the leak, the S21 and S21+ will pack a triple rear camera module while the Ultra model will have quad rear cameras.

Primary shooter Take a look at S21 series' rear camera hardware

The triple rear camera unit on the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will comprise a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The S21 Ultra will get a quad camera arrangement, including a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 10MP (f/4.9) zoom camera, and a laser autofocus unit.

Information For selfies, S21 Ultra will offer a 40MP camera

For selfies and video calling, the S21 and S21+ will house a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter whereas the Ultra model will sport a 40MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

The Galaxy S21 series will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an under-display fingerprint reader, and an IP68 build quality. The S21 and S21+ will house a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, while the S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with S Pen support. The trio will also offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 devices will be fueled by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and run on Android 11-based One UI 3. They should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?