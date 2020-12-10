Samsung is expected to introduce its Galaxy F62 smartphone in the first quarter of 2021. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared the rear panel images of the phone, revealing its design. As per the images, the Galaxy F62 will have a polycarbonate body and a square-shaped rear camera bump. A side-mounted fingerprint reader is also expected. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F62: At a glance

According to the leaks, Samsung Galaxy F62 will feature a waterdrop notch, prominent bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to sport a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?