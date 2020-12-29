Huawei is working to launch the Mate 40E model in China in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and TENAA certification sites, revealing its key specifications and design details. The upcoming Mate 40E will look similar to the Mate 40 but it will pack a Kirin 900E 5G chipset.

Design and display Huawei Mate 40E: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Huawei Mate 40E will feature a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1090x2377 pixels) OLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Mate 40E will reportedly offer a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will house a 13MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Mate 40E will be powered by an octa-core Kirin 900E chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based EMUI 10 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability