Samsung is working to unveil its Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones on January 14. In the latest development, a press render of the vanilla S21 has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass (via Voice), revealing its design details. According to the image, the S21 will look identical to the S20, with a center-positioned punch-hole design and proportionate bezels on all the sides.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S21 will feature a punch-hole design, an IP68 rating, and an improved under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the plastic case will house a redesigned triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in three color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will sport a triple rear camera module including a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it will offer a 12MP snapper on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will run on an Exynos 2100 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?