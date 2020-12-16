Microsoft is all set to launch its dual-screen smartphone, the Surface Duo, in Canada, France, Germany, and the UK in early-2021, the company has confirmed via a blog post. To recall, it was first introduced in the US in September this year, and it comes with a unique 360-degree hinge, a single camera, and a nearly two-year-old Snapdragon 855 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Information TikTok has been enhanced for a Duo-friendly performance

Microsoft has also announced that an enhanced version of TikTok has been released for existing Surface Duo users. The new version allows users to watch videos on one screen while simultaneously exploring relevant hashtags and the latest trends on the other.

Design and display Microsoft Surface Duo: At a glance

The Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch (1350x1800 pixels) OLED screens that join together via a 360-degree hinge to offer an 8.1-inch (1800x2700 pixels) tablet-like form-factor. For biometric authentication, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is 9.9mm thick in the closed state, and weighs at 250 grams thanks to an all-glass body and a metallic hinge.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Surface Duo has a single 11MP (f/2.0) camera that is positioned just above the right screen. According to Microsoft, the sensor is optimized to work as both the front and rear camera. It can also record 4K videos at up to 60fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Microsoft Surface Duo draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,577mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?