OPPO has unveiled the A15s model as its latest budget smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs. 11,490 and will go on sale starting December 21 via Amazon as well as select retail stores. As for the key highlights, the OPPO A15s comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,230mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A15s: At a glance

The OPPO A15s shares its design features with the A15 model. It has a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a square-shaped triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is offered in shades of Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A15s sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A15s draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,230mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?