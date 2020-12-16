Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 07:25 pm
Hi,
Written by Harshita Malik
OPPO has unveiled the A15s model as its latest budget smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs. 11,490 and will go on sale starting December 21 via Amazon as well as select retail stores.
As for the key highlights, the OPPO A15s comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,230mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The OPPO A15s shares its design features with the A15 model. It has a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a square-shaped triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is offered in shades of Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver.
The OPPO A15s sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.
The OPPO A15s draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,230mAh battery.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In India, the OPPO A15s carries a price-tag of Rs. 11,490 for the solo 4GB/64GB model and will be available for purchase starting December 21. On Amazon, buyers will be able to avail 10% discount with HDFC Bank Cards until December 25.
