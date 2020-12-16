OPPO is gearing up to launch the A15s smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared the renders of the phone. As per the images, the OPPO A15s will share its design features with the A15 model, featuring a waterdrop notch design, a square-shaped rear camera bump, and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A15s: At a glance

The OPPO A15s will have a waterdrop-like cut-out for the selfie camera and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera module and a fingerprint scanner. The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be offered in Rainbow Silver, Dynamic Black, and White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A15s will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera along with an LED flash. For selfies, it will have a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A15s will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?