Samsung is all set to launch its S21 series of smartphones on January 14. In the latest development, the S21 Ultra model has been spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 2100 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. The line-up is expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset in the US and South Korea, and Exynos processor in the Indian and European markets.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The process is replicated when it comes to single-core results. The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What scores did Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra receive on Geekbench?

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-G998B. The listing, which was uploaded on December 15, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 1,006 and a multi-core score of 3,059.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a metal-glass body with ultra-slim bezels, a punch-hole cut-out, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, there will be a penta camera setup. It will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a new-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will house a penta camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a laser autofocus unit. For selfies, it will pack a 40MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the region. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?