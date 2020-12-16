Xiaomi has launched its first-ever QLED TV in India, called the Mi QLED TV 4K. As for the highlights, it comes with a 55-inch 4K screen, Dolby Vision, built-in Chromecast, and a 6-speaker system with a total sound output of 30W. Under the hood, it packs impressive hardware and runs on the latest Android 10 TV OS. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi QLED TV 4K: At a glance

The Mi QLED TV 4K has ultra-slim bezels on the three sides and a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom. It sits on a two-sided stand. The display is a 55-inch QLED panel with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. For audio, the television packs a 6-speaker system with a 30W sound output.

Information It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

The Mi QLED TV 4K supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as HDMI eARC. In terms of I/O ports, it offers three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi QLED TV 4K is powered by a MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android TV 10 OS, with the company's PatchWall 3.5 launcher on top of it. It also offers support for Google Assistant, Chromecast, as well as all the popular OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Information What about the pricing?