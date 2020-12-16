Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the Y30 Standard Edition in its home market. It looks like a rebranded version of the Vivo Y12s that was unveiled globally last month. As for the key highlights, the Y30 Standard Edition comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, dual rear cameras, and a waterdrop notch design. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y30 Standard Edition: At a glance

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel, plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.51-inch (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Aurora and Cloud Water Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition sports a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?