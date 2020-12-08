OPPO has reduced the prices of its F17 Pro model in India by Rs. 1,500. The price-cut is permanent in nature and is applicable to both online as well as offline markets. To recall, it was launched in September with a price-tag of Rs. 22,990. As for the highlights, the F17 Pro features an AMOLED screen, a MediaTek P95 chipset, and quad rear cameras.

Design and display OPPO F17 Pro: At a glance

OPPO F17 Pro features a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is available in Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

OPPO F17 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP (f/2.4) cameras. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

OPPO F17 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?