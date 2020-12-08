Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 05:19 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OPPO has reduced the prices of its F17 Pro model in India by Rs. 1,500. The price-cut is permanent in nature and is applicable to both online as well as offline markets.
To recall, it was launched in September with a price-tag of Rs. 22,990. As for the highlights, the F17 Pro features an AMOLED screen, a MediaTek P95 chipset, and quad rear cameras.
OPPO F17 Pro features a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is available in Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White color options.
OPPO F17 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP (f/2.4) cameras. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
OPPO F17 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Following the latest price-revision, the OPPO F17 Pro now costs Rs. 21,490 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. The new prices are applicable to both online as well as offline sales channels.
