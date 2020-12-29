Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 12:40 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship 9 series of smartphones in March 2021. In the latest development, a prototype of the vanilla model has been spotted on eBay, revealing its design aspects and key specifications.
As per the listing, the OnePlus 9 will come with a punch-hole design, a curved back panel, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Here's our roundup.
The OnePlus 9 will feature a flat screen with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The OnePlus 9 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie shooter.
OnePlus 9 will draw power from the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 9 will be revealed at the time of launch in March 2021. However, looking at the purported specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45,000.
