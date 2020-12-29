Samsung is expected to launch its budget-friendly Galaxy M12 model in India soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed that the device has gone into mass production at the company's Noida facility, indicating that it will be announced in the coming days. The publication has also shared some images of M12's chassis, confirming that the handset will feature an Infinity-V screen.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M12: At a glance

As per the leaks, Samsung Galaxy M12 will have a V-shaped notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera module. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will bear a quad rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy M12 will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset will boot on Android 10-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?