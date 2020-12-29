A lot of things did not go well this year, but it was a great time for technology. As the health crisis hit the world hard, many of us sought refuge in tech to calm down ourselves, connect with our loved ones, and sometimes to entertain or escape. Here are the best apps that helped us through the year.

App 1 Calm

There has never been a better time to start taking care of your mental health. 2020 was a year filled with stress and anxiety for one and all. Hence, unsurprisingly, the importance and popularity of health and wellness apps grew tremendously. One of the best picks remains the Calm app, offering various features and programs to help you relax, meditate, and sleep better.

App 2 Grid Diary

If you have been planning to journal but find it intimidating to start, now is the time. And, Grid Diary is the only tool you will need for it. Offering a beautiful, flexible, easy-to-use format, the app helps you record and reflect on all that matters to you, start and keep track of new habits, and express gratitude for the good stuff around you.

App 3 Anchor

This app from Spotify makes it supremely easy and fun to make a podcast with the least amount of resources. Using Anchor, you can record your content from virtually anywhere, distribute your podcast to the leading listening platforms, use personalized statistics to grow your audience, and get paid for it. The app asks for no monthly fee or trial periods.

App 4 Pocket

Pocket is a handy tool that helps you skip the content you don't need and rather focus on what matters. It lets you save all the stories, news and videos from any device or publisher at one place so that you can pay attention to them when you have the right time and focus. This app will save precious time, making your life easier.

App 5 Zoom

At a time when we all were confined to our homes and offices around the world remained shuttered, the online meeting platform Zoom became a lifeline for us to carry on with our work and social circles. It gained such enormous popularity and prominence amid the pandemic that the app's name has now become almost synonymous with the act of video calling.

App 6 FaceApp

Photo editing on your mind? Look no further than FaceApp. It gives you a plenty of features, props and filters to beautify your pictures and videos and cast a spell on all your friends and followers on Instagram. With the great effects and tools offered by FaceApp, you don't need to spend a great deal of time or money in editing your pictures.

App 7 ShareTheMeal

ShareTheMeal is one of the easiest and most straightforward ways to help you bring a change to the world. In a few simple steps, this app by the United Nations lets you donate some extra change to help feed the needy. It also allows you to sign up for a recurring donation subscription. With ShareTheMeal, you can start doing good right away.

