Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 02:43 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is expected to introduce its next foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip3, sometime around May 2021. In the latest development, Galaxy Club has claimed that the handset will come with a 4G chipset and might not be a full-fledged flagship.
It is also tipped to cost under $1,000 (approximately Rs. 73,000), making it an affordable choice in the foldable line-up.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is likely to feature a clamshell-like design with a bigger secondary screen, slim bezels, and improved build quality. On the rear, there will be a dual camera unit.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.9-inch main display with less crease, a new Ultra Thin Glass protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will sport a dual rear camera module, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, a single camera will be housed within the punch-hole cut-out of the main flexible display.
According to the report, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, it is tipped to pack a 3,900mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Flip3 will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in May 2021. However, going by the report, it will be priced under $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000).
