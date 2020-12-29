Samsung is expected to introduce its next foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip3, sometime around May 2021. In the latest development, Galaxy Club has claimed that the handset will come with a 4G chipset and might not be a full-fledged flagship. It is also tipped to cost under $1,000 (approximately Rs. 73,000), making it an affordable choice in the foldable line-up. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is likely to feature a clamshell-like design with a bigger secondary screen, slim bezels, and improved build quality. On the rear, there will be a dual camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.9-inch main display with less crease, a new Ultra Thin Glass protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will sport a dual rear camera module, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, a single camera will be housed within the punch-hole cut-out of the main flexible display.

Internals Under the hood

According to the report, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it is tipped to pack a 3,900mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

