As an addition to its Reno5 5G series of smartphones, OPPO is working to introduce the Reno5 Lite 5G soon. It will join the existing Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, and Reno5 Pro+ 5G models. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted (via MyFixGuide) on the 3C certification site with 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 409ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno 5 Lite 5G will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?