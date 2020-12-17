POCO is expected to launch its budget-friendly M3 model in India soon. In the latest development, the handset has appeared on the TUV Rheinland certification site, hinting at its imminent arrival in the country. To recall, the device was unveiled globally last month, and it comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

POCO M3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 sports a triple rear camera module that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it packs an 8MP (f/2.1) camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?