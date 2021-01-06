POCO has reduced the prices of its budget-friendly M2 and C3 smartphones by up to Rs. 1,500. The 6GB/64GB variant of POCO M2 has received a price-drop of Rs. 1,000 while the 6GB/128GB model has become cheaper by Rs. 1,500. The POCO C3's base variant (3GB/32GB) has not received any price-revision but the 4GB/64GB model has gone down in price by Rs. 500.

Design and display POCO M2 and C3: At a glance

The POCO M2 and POCO C3 feature a waterdrop notch with a noticeable bottom bezel and a plastic body. The former also gets a physical fingerprint scanner on the rear side. In terms of display, the C3 has a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD panel while the M2 offers a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

POCO M2 has a quad rear camera system comprising a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter. The POCO C3 gets a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it gets a 5MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 and C3 draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 and a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, respectively. The former comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage while the latter gets up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, these models run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Information How much do they cost?