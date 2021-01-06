Instagram has been testing a new design to improve the experience of viewing Stories on the desktop. This new layout will feature a carousel-like design, as opposed to a single tile across the screen as it is viewed now. However, it remains unknown if and when this feature might see a wider roll-out. Here are more details.

Design Desktop users will be able to see previous/next Stories

The new layout will allow desktop users to see the previous and the next Stories along with the one they are currently viewing. Navigating through Stories will continue to have the same controls as the mobile application. You can also allow the tiles to continue playing automatically. The layout will make it easier to track already-viewed Stories and the ones coming up.

Report Instagram started testing new layout last month

Speaking to Engadget, a spokesperson for Instagram confirmed that the new layout had started being tested on a "small group" of users last month. However, the spokesperson did not say when the new feature might become widely available. Instagram will likely collect feedback from the test group, based on which the layout might be updated and see a wider roll-out.

Desktop Instagram focuses on desktop as user base grew during lockdown

Instagram has been improving the functionality of its desktop site as it was the only main interface that grew the most during the COVID-19 lockdown. While launching Messaging on the desktop in September 2020, Instagram had said, "Because of this, products like Instagram Messaging and Instagram Live, became even more important in helping people stay connected with the people and things they love."

Lives Instagram also added new features to Lives