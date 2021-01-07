ASUS has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the ZenFone 6 aka 6Z handset in the global markets. The firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with a new ZenUI design, an improved Quick Settings panel, and integrated 'PowerMaster' features into Battery Settings menu. The update has also removed Smart group, Icon alignment and Icon packs functions in the Launcher.

Details about the update

The firmware carries version number 18.0610.2011.107 and is being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings > System update. ASUS has also warned that some third-party apps may not be compatible with the Android 11 update.

Design and display ASUS ZenFone 6: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the ASUS ZenFone 6 features an all-screen design achieved by adopting a rotating rear camera that automatically flips to serve as a selfie snapper. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ASUS ZenFone 6 sports a dual rear camera unit that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. This module automatically flips up to serve as a front-facing camera, offering high-resolution selfies.

Internals Under the hood