OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for its Nord handset. As per the changelog, the new firmware bumps the Android Security patch to December 2020 and updates the Google Mobile Services (GMS) package to September 2020 alongside general bug fixes. For Indian users, the update also adds a OnePlus Store app for buying OnePlus's products. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The firmware carries version number OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01DA in India, OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01BA in Europe, and OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01AA in global markets. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord has an all-glass body with a pill-shaped notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord bears a quad rear camera system that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood