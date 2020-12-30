Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 12:25 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for its Nord handset.
As per the changelog, the new firmware bumps the Android Security patch to December 2020 and updates the Google Mobile Services (GMS) package to September 2020 alongside general bug fixes.
For Indian users, the update also adds a OnePlus Store app for buying OnePlus's products.
Here are more details.
The firmware carries version number OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01DA in India, OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01BA in Europe, and OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01AA in global markets. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord has an all-glass body with a pill-shaped notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
The OnePlus Nord bears a quad rear camera system that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens.
For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.
The OnePlus Nord draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset now supports Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.10 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
