Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch the flagship iQOO 7 smartphone in China on January 11, the company has confirmed. As per the recent leaks, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and 120W fast-charging support. A special BMW Edition model is also expected to be announced alongside the regular iQOO 7.

Design and display iQOO 7: At a glance

The iQOO 7 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO 7 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO 7 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based iQOO UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?