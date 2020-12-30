Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 11:53 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch the flagship iQOO 7 smartphone in China on January 11, the company has confirmed.
As per the recent leaks, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and 120W fast-charging support.
A special BMW Edition model is also expected to be announced alongside the regular iQOO 7.
The iQOO 7 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The iQOO 7 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.
The iQOO 7 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based iQOO UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the iQOO 7 will be announced on the day of launch i.e. January 11. However, given the expected specifications and features, it is likely to cost around Rs. 50,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.