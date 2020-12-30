Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 11:27 am
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has launched the X60 and X60 Pro models in China.
Both the handsets come with a 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset, a 120Hz display, and up to quad rear camera setup.
The devices are currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting January 8.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras.
Both the phones bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
They are offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.
The Vivo X60 has a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP (f/1.5) main camera, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera.
The Vivo X60 Pro gets the same camera hardware as the vanilla model but with an additional 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens which offers 5x optical zoom.
On the front, both the handsets house a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Both the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are powered by an octa-core, 5G-ready, Exynos 1080 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery whereas the Pro variant gets a 4,200mAh battery.
Both the handsets run on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and support 33W fast-charging via the Type-C port.
The Vivo X60 is priced at CNY 3,500 (approximately Rs. 39,300) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 3,800 (around Rs. 42,700) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Vivo X60 Pro costs CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs. 50,600) for the solo 12GB/256GB configuration.
