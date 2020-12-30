As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has launched the X60 and X60 Pro models in China. Both the handsets come with a 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset, a 120Hz display, and up to quad rear camera setup. The devices are currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting January 8. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X60 and X60 Pro: At a glance

The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. Both the phones bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. They are offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 has a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP (f/1.5) main camera, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The Vivo X60 Pro gets the same camera hardware as the vanilla model but with an additional 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens which offers 5x optical zoom. On the front, both the handsets house a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are powered by an octa-core, 5G-ready, Exynos 1080 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery whereas the Pro variant gets a 4,200mAh battery. Both the handsets run on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and support 33W fast-charging via the Type-C port.

Information What about the price?