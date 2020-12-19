Vivo is all set to launch its X60 and X60 Pro models in China on December 29. In the latest development, the handsets have been listed on the company's official store, confirming their design details and other specifications. According to the listing, the X60 duo will come with a 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset, a punch-hole design, and up to quad rear cameras.

Design and display Vivo X60 and X60 Pro: At a glance

The Vivo X60 series will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. The vanilla model will offer a flat screen while the Pro version will have curved edges. The display specifications of the handsets are unclear as of now but the regular X60 is tipped to bear a 120Hz, 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per a recent leak, the X60 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait camera. The X60 Pro will sport a similar arrangement but with an additional 8MP (5x optical zoom) periscope lens. For selfies and video calling, they will house a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 duo will be powered by an Exynos 1080 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based OriginOS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?