You can now stay at Marriott hotels using Flipkart's SuperCoins

Flipkart has announced a partnership with global hospitality giant Marriott International. The collaboration will allow members of both companies' loyalty programs to link their accounts and earn rewards across hospitality and retail sectors. This initiative is the first of its kind for Marriott globally, according to an official statement from the two companies.

Rewards exchange How the loyalty rewards exchange works The partnership enables registered members of both platforms to link their accounts and exchange the loyalty rewards. Flipkart's SuperCoins can now be converted into Marriott Bonvoy points for hotel stays, bookings, and upgrades. Conversely, Bonvoy points can be transferred into SuperCoins for shopping on Flipkart. The exchange rate is two Bonvoy points for one SuperCoin, and two SuperCoins for one Bonvoy point.

Earning opportunities Marriott Bonvoy points can now be earned on Flipkart shopping Marriott Bonvoy members can now earn points while shopping on Flipkart's marketplace. These benefits will be accessible through Flipkart Travel, the categories page, SuperCoin Zone, and account section. John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific (excluding China) at Marriott International, said this partnership adds more value to their loyalty program with nearly 250 million members worldwide.