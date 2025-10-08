'No Escape from...': Ozzy Osbourne's documentary reveals battle with depression
What's the story
The new documentary, Ozzy: No Escape from Now, reveals the late rockstar Ozzy Osbourne's long battle with severe pain and depression in the years leading up to his death in July. The movie, shot between 2021 and 2025, also highlights his struggles with Parkinson's disease after complications from neck surgery in 2019.
Family frustration
His son Jack and friend Billy Morrison opened up
Osbourne's son Jack was frustrated that the surgeon "stripped him of his abilities to move." He said, "It makes me so angry because I felt like all of this could've been avoided." "The Parkinson's is progressing, but the main problem is the nerve damage from the bad neck surgery," he added. Osbourne's friend Billy Morrison also shared how hard it was for him to watch the singer suffer post his touring days.
Health decline
Osbourne wished he were dead at times
Two years after his 2019 neck surgery, Osbourne noticed a gradual decline in his health. His wife Sharon revealed that the surgeon had "caused even more damage" by adding unnecessary metal plates. "Some days, he wishes he was dead. He's in so much pain, he can't take it. He just wishes he could go," Sharon said in the documentary.
Career commitment
Osbourne remained determined to perform despite his immense suffering
Despite his immense suffering, Osbourne was determined to perform. In the documentary, he shared that he apologized to Sharon for being "a burden." He revealed, "I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on. Survival is my legacy." Osbourne passed away at the age of 76 and was laid to rest in Buckinghamshire, England.