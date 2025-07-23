Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76: Remembering the metal legend

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman and solo artist, passed away at 76. Born in Birmingham on December 3, 1948, he was known for his distinctive vocal style and wild persona. His band Black Sabbath was instrumental in shaping heavy metal music and influenced countless artists. Despite his battles with substance abuse and personal struggles, Osbourne's impact on rock music remains unparalleled.

Musical beginnings Early life and formation of Black Sabbath Osbourne's childhood was marked by dyslexia and ADHD, leading him to leave school at 15. He took up various odd jobs, including a stint in a slaughterhouse. However, it was the sound of The Beatles that inspired his musical journey. He formed his first band Rare Breed with his friend Terry "Geezer" Butler before joining a band called the Blues band Polka Tulk Blues (later renamed Earth) with Butler, guitarist Tony Iommi, and drummer Bill Ward.

Band evolution Departure from Black Sabbath and solo career Later on, they changed their name to Black Sabbath in 1968 and released their self-titled debut album in 1970. The title track became their first hit. They followed it with albums like Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Volume 4. However, by the late 1970s, Osbourne's substance abuse issues began affecting the band's performance. He was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 due to his unreliability, but quickly launched a successful solo career with Blizzard of Ozz.

Personal challenges Marriages and battle with addiction Osbourne's personal life was equally tumultuous. His marriage to Thelma Riley ended amid his substance abuse and infidelity. He later married Sharon Arden, the daughter of Black Sabbath's manager Don Arden. They had three children together: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Meanwhile, despite several attempts at sobriety, Osbourne continued to struggle with addiction throughout his life. In 2007, he was diagnosed with Parkinsonian syndrome, and in 2019 with Parkinson's disease.