'Sardaar Ji 3' to concert restrictions: Diljit Dosanjh's major controversies

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh , who has made a name for himself in Bollywood and internationally with his music, is known for his down-to-earth nature. However, he has been embroiled in several controversies over the years. From his Punjab '95 getting stuck at the censor stage and sharp comments against international brands to social media spats, here are some of the most notable controversies involving Dosanjh.

Casting dispute 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy The announcement of Sardaar Ji 3, one of the most anticipated films in the franchise, sparked a major controversy when reports surfaced that Pakistani actor Hania Aamir was joining the cast. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned this move as a "blatant violation" and urged the Central Board of Film Certification to deny certification for Sardaar Ji 3. They also demanded action against Dosanjh and the film's producers.

Concert restriction No alcohol-related songs in Indian concerts While touring India, Dosanjh received a notice ahead of his concert in Hyderabad last year. The notice banned him from performing songs with alcohol-related themes, citing concerns about their influence in regions sensitive to alcohol consumption issues. Dosanjh did not alter his song list but improvised the lyrics instead. Soon, similar notices were issued by other states as well.

International incident Indian flag at Coachella Dosanjh made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival in 2023. However, his performance sparked controversy when he asked a fan to lower the Indian flag, which some interpreted as disrespectful. Dosanjh later clarified that his intention was to promote unity among the diverse audience and not disrespect India. This incident sparked debates about patriotism and national symbol display at international events.

Industry spat Feud with AP Dhillon Dosanjh was also involved in a public feud with fellow Punjabi artist AP Dhillon. The dispute reportedly started when Dhillon accused Dosanjh of blocking him on Instagram. Dosanjh denied the allegation, stating his issues were political and not personal with other artists. In response, Dhillon shared screenshots showing he was indeed blocked by the GOAT singer but was later unblocked. Their clash played out publicly through concert remarks and social media posts, exposing rifts within the Punjabi music industry.