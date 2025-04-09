Sunny Deol confirms 'Border 2' is set during 1971
What's the story
During a recent Pinkvilla Masterclass, Sunny Deol revealed that his much-anticipated film, Border 2, is set in 1971.
The sequel to the 1997 classic Border, which also starred Deol, is being produced by JP Dutta and directed by Anurag Singh.
"The makers and the writers have seen to it that we stick to the beauty which Border 1 had," Deol said.
Anticipation
Deol expressed hope for 'Border 2's success
Deol was optimistic about the sequel and said, "We are going to do our best, and I hope we satisfy, we live up to ourselves and people applaud for that."
Apart from Deol, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Earlier in February, Dhawan had posted an image of his bruised arm on Instagram Stories, indicating an injury while filming Border 2.
Filmography
Deol's other upcoming projects besides 'Border 2'
Apart from Border 2, Deol will be seen in other films, including Lahore 1947.
He will also portray Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, Yash, and more.
His much-anticipated action film Jaat, helmed by Gopichandh Malineni and featuring Randeep Hooda, is set to release this Thursday.