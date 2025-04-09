What's the story

During a recent Pinkvilla Masterclass, Sunny Deol revealed that his much-anticipated film, Border 2, is set in 1971.

The sequel to the 1997 classic Border, which also starred Deol, is being produced by JP Dutta and directed by Anurag Singh.

"The makers and the writers have seen to it that we stick to the beauty which Border 1 had," Deol said.