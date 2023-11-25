Finally! Randeep Hooda announces wedding with Lin Laishram: Check date

By Tanvi Gupta 05:44 pm Nov 25, 2023

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram set to tie the knot on this date!

The long-awaited moment has arrived! Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have officially announced their much-anticipated wedding, set to take place next week on Wednesday (November 29) in Imphal, Manipur. The couple shared their joy on social media, seeking blessings and love as they prepared for their big day. In their note, the duo also revealed that a lavish reception will follow the wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Wedding inspired by Arjuna and Chitrangada from 'Mahabharata'

Hooda and Laishram's wedding draws inspiration from the revered epic Mahabharata, mirroring the union of Arjuna and the Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada. In their announcement post, they shared, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjun married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends." The couple expressed gratitude for the support they have received as they embark on this journey of cultural unity.

Celebrities congratulate couple on their announcement

As soon as Hooda and Laishram announced their wedding, fellow celebrities showered the couple with congratulatory messages and well wishes. Darshan Kumaar, who co-starred with Laishram in Mary Kom and Hooda in Sarbjit, commented on the post with heart emojis, saying, "Heartiest congratulations Lin n Randeep bhai (sic)." Aahana Kumra also wished them through emojis in the comments section. For those unaware, Laishram is a Mumbai-based model, actor, and entrepreneur who was recently featured in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan.

Relationship: Couple's Instagram posts eloquently narrate love story

Having been in a relationship for a considerable time, Hooda and Laishram have so far kept their romance shielded from the spotlight. It was only in 2022 that he publicly acknowledged his relationship with her on Instagram by sharing a photo on Diwali. On Hooda's birthday in August 2023, Laishram shared a photo, captioning it, "Happy birthday my hot fudge." This year, on Diwali, too, Hooda posted an image of them in ethnic attire.

Quick glimpse into Hooda and Laishram's careers

Laishram first entered Bollywood with a cameo in Om Shanti Om (2007). She has since appeared in films like Mary Kom (2014), Umrika (2015), Rangoon (2017), and Axone (2019). Meanwhile, Hooda is set to appear in the lead role in the upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film is reportedly directed and co-written by Hooda.