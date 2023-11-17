'Khichdi 2' review: This comedy has errors

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

'Khichdi 2' is a sequel which has returned 13 years after the original film titled 'Khichdi: The Movie'

Comedy? Check. Punchlines and one-liners? Check. Storyline? Nope! Filmmaker Aatish Kapadia's television series-to-movie Khichdi 2 is a family entertainer. The title, which was released theatrically on Friday, is funny but also faulty. As the Parekh family is set to take you on a roller coaster ride of laughter, read our review of the film that has both hits and misses.

It's the Parekh family v/s Paanthukistan's ruthless emperor

The Parekh family has been commissioned on a mission to save the world from a ruthless emperor of a fictionalized nation named Paanthukistan. He kidnaps an Indian scientist to create the world's most dangerous robot. While Rajeev Mehta plays the dual role of Praful and Shehenshah (emperor), Supriya Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Anang Desai, and Vandana Pathak will play Hansa, Himanshu, Baapuji, and Jayshree, respectively.

Praful and Hansa are the showrunners here

Full marks to the main cast for their performances in a sequel that has been released 13 years after the original, Khichdi: The Movie. It almost feels like the Parekh family never left us. Two actors who have shouldered the film the most are Mehta and Pathak with their antics as Praful and Hansa. Majethia as "Mooch wala Hansa" is hilarious too.

Watch out for star-studded cameos

Not one or two but Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan has multiple star-studded cameos. Be it Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi as a chopper pilot who eats Jayshree's Cyanide-infused chutney or Kirti Kulhari as Himanshu's wife, there are many guest appearances with bone-tickling scenes. Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan also makes a special appearance as herself, along with actor-comedians Kiku Sharda and Paresh Ganatra.

Impactful dialogues can't hide the poor storyline

It's no easy job to turn an iconic TV series into a film. But Kapadia has made a brave attempt with the sequel. From Hansa's English word(s) confusion to Praful's dictionary and Jayshree's willingness to get rid of Bapuji, most dialogues and scenes promise you a laughter riot. Yet where it lacks is in the story which fails to connect with the audience.

Might not be a box-office success

Given that it's releasing a week after Salman Khan's Tiger 3, the box-office game for Khichdi 2 already seems difficult. What may also add stress to making the numbers, is the fact that this comedy has its errors too. It's funny but not the kind of comedy you'd expect from such a successful franchise. Verdict: 2.5 stars out of 5.