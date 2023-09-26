'Charlie Chopra' review: Vishal Bhardwaj nails another adaptation

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 26, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

Premiered on SonyLIV, Vishal Bhardwaj's OTT debut series, 'Charlie Chopra' stars Wamiqa Gabbi in lead

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj turned to the streaming arena with his debut OTT series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley. A whodunit murder mystery, the series is a promising watch that comes with good performances by a vast ensemble, an interesting story at play, and every other element needed for a good investigative thriller. Read our review.

A murder mystery that's packed with greed, betrayal, and love

When Jimmy Nautiyal (Vivaan Shah) is implicated in his maternal uncle Brigadier Meherbaan Singh Rawat (Gulshan Grover)'s murder, his fiancée Charlie Chopra (Wamiqa Gabbi) decides to get to the truth and prove his innocence. As she begins her investigation with the help of local journalist Sitaram Bisht (Priyanshu Painyulli), she discovers deep dark secrets of the family.

In this stellar line-up of actors, Gabbi steals the show

Charlie Chopra is an example of how perfect casting and good performances can uplift a series. Whether it was Naseeruddin Shah as Dr. Roy, Neena Gupta as Janaki Rawat, or Ratna Pathak Shah as Mrs. Barucha, Bhardwaj's casting choices were nothing short of perfect. However, it was Gabbi's performance as the leading lady that stood out the most.

Bhardwaj proves why he's loved for adaptations

Charlie Chopra is adapted from The Sittaford Mystery, a novel written by Agatha Christie. This is the first time that Bhardwaj has moved from a William Shakespeare book. But he's proved yet again, why he's called the king of adaptations. He has successfully transformed the setting as per the Indian flavors. What's also interesting is how each character shines bright in the ensemble.

Expect intriguing cliffhangers and a well-paced screenplay

The series is jointly written by Bhardwaj, Jyotsna Hariharan, and Anjum Rajabali, and it will surprise you with its cliffhangers. Spread over a total of six episodes, the series keeps you hooked throughout. Bhardwaj also wins the show when it comes to its screenplay, which he has been kept crisp. The characters feel relatable while the drama seems a lot realistic.

Don't skip this captivating series

The series was initially going to be premiered on Wednesday (September 27). However, it was released a day early on Tuesday evening, (September 26). Available to watch on SonyLIV, it's a must-watch for those who enjoy this genre and Bhradwaj's filmmaking style. Though my favorite Bhardwaj adaptation still is Omkara, Charlie Chopra is an Indian thriller we needed. Verdict: 3.5 stars out of 5.

