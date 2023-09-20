#NewsBytesExclusive: Most comfortable on Vishal Bhardwaj's sets, says Wamiqa Gabbi

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 20, 2023 | 10:37 am 3 min read

Wamiqa Gabbi will headline Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming series 'Charlie Chopra,' premiering on SonyLIV on September 27

Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to play a detective in Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley. She began preparing for the role in November 2022 end, months before it went on floors in February. Talking to NewsBytes, she said, "I've never prepped for a character so intensely before. I wasn't doing anything else in between." Read our conversation with her.

On playing a female detective and prep behind the role

It's so overwhelming to play a role like Charlie Chopra and to headline a series that is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. I watched a lot of interviews of female detectives in India to understand why they wanted to become a detective. I also did video calls with a few of them which helped me with playing the character.

It's your fourth collaboration with Bhardwaj. Your experience?

The first title I shot with him was Khufiya. It's so bizarre that that was our first collaboration, before Modern Day Mumbai, Fursat, and now Charlie Chopra, but it's the last title among the four to be released. Bhardwaj has become a family to me now. Working with him on his set is the most comfortable I've been. Our emotional sensibilities are very similar.

How close is 'Charlie Chopra' to Agatha Christie's novel?

Bhardwaj is the king of adaptations and Agatha Christie is the queen of murder mysteries. The original characters are inspired by Western culture. But our Charlie is full desi. Fiction does play a big part because he has adapted it according to our culture. A lot of things are completely different from the book but the murder mystery completely remains the same.

Did you develop any personal bond with the co-actors?

Yes, with Damini Basu, our co-star and acting coach, I created a very special and lovely bond. In fact, all of us developed a bond. It mostly happens that you don't keep in touch with your co-stars after doing a project together, but with Charlie Chopra, this is what's special and beautiful. We have a group where all of us are connected.

How do you map your progress?

The past three years of my life, which started with Grahan, have changed my perspective toward my craft and the choices that I'm making now in terms of scripts and characters I play. It's also because of the beautiful directors that I've been working with, including Ranjan Chandel, Atul Mongia, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Bhardwaj. I now pick stories that touch my heart.

Are you your biggest critic?

Mostly whoever is around me, they say I've done well. I am my biggest critic; I keep telling them where I could have done better. If I start feeling that I've done good, then the nervousness and excitement for a film will go away. But then, I'm not so critical of myself. I know that next time I have to do better.

