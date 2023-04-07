Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Ardh' transformed me as an actor, says Rajpal Yadav

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 07, 2023, 12:18 pm 3 min read

Rajpal Yadav talks about the one thing he would like to change in Bollywood

From playing Sippa in Jungle to Chota Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a pretend-transgender in Ardh, and now a psychopath in the upcoming film Son, Rajpal Yadav has enthralled us with a variety of characters. He has shown that experimenting with roles is the key to success and he knows his game well. In a conversation with NewsBytes, Yadav talks about his films and career.

'Son', 'Ardh' or 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Which one's your favorite character?

Ardh, directed by Palash Muchhal, is a movie that holds a very special place in my heart. Playing the character of a transgender in the film was challenging but an experience that has transformed me both as an actor and as a human being. I believe that Ardh is a film that everyone should watch and learn from.

Which character/film is the closest to your heart and why?

Main, Meri Patni... Aur Woh! Among all the characters I've played, Mithilesh is my favorite. It allowed me to explore a new facet of my acting skills. Playing Mithilesh was complex and challenging, but I'm proud of the way it turned out. The film is special because it explores the delicate nuances of relationships and the importance of understanding and communication in a marriage.

Was it challenging to play a psychopath in 'Son'?

As an actor, every role requires special preparations, but playing a psychopath in Son was definitely challenging. I had to dive deep into the psyche of the character and understand their motivations, fears, and desires. I did extensive research and worked closely with the director and the rest of the cast to create a truly immersive experience for the audience.

How has your 25-year career journey been?

My journey in the industry has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. I have faced several ups and downs, but each experience has taught me something valuable. Completing 25 years in the film industry has been a milestone for me, and I am grateful for the love and support of my fans and well-wishers who have been with me throughout.

How is the comedy scene in Bollywood at present?

I believe that comedy is an essential part of our industry, and it has evolved tremendously over the years. Films like Chup Chup Ke and Hungama have contributed to this evolution, and I'm proud to have been a part of this change. At present, I see a lot of promising talent in the comedy scene, and I'm excited to see what the future holds.

What's one thing you'd want to change about Bollywood?

If I could change one thing about the film industry, it would be the lack of diversity in storytelling. In Bollywood, we need to explore new ideas, and new perspectives, and give a platform to voices that have been traditionally marginalized. By doing so, we can create a more inclusive and representative industry that truly reflects the diversity of our society.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

Apart from the upcoming film Son, I have several exciting projects in the pipeline, including Dream Girl 2 and Kathal, a web show. Each project is unique and challenging in its own way, and I am looking forward to bringing these characters to life on screen. I hope to continue entertaining my fans and delivering performances that touch their hearts.