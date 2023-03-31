Entertainment

Everything to know about Myra Rampal, Arjun Rampal's daughter

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 31, 2023, 02:29 pm 3 min read

Learn everything about Myra, Arjun Rampal's daughter

The who's who of Bollywood gathered at the luxury brand Dior's event held in Mumbai on Thursday. Among the attendees were Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others. In the same event, Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra Rampal made her runway debut and now, he has shared a proud note praising her. Here's everything to know about Myra.

But first, read what Rampal wrote on Instagram

Arjun shared an image from Myra's ramp walk and wrote, "Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior." "The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love, and happiness."

Check out his post here

Instagram post A post shared by rampal72 on March 31, 2023 at 1:40 pm IST

Myra is Arjun's daughter with his ex-wife Mehr

Myra is the daughter of Arjun and former Femina Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jesia. He was married to Jesia from 1998 to 2018 and after their divorce in May 2018, he has been dating model Gabriella Demetriades, with whom he has a son, Arik. Myra's sister's name is Mahikaa Rampal and speculations are rife that the duo will follow their father into Bollywood.

Her primary Instagram account has a large fan-following

While not much information is available in the public domain about Myra, her public Instagram account provides a sneak peek into her personality and fashion choices. So far, she has uploaded 22 photos and most of them appear to be professional photoshoots, highlighting her penchant for the fashion industry and her plans to enter showbiz sooner or later. She is followed by 39.5K people.

Myra is also excellent at artistic work

Apart from her primary account @myra_rampal, she also has another account dedicated to artistic endeavors which goes by the name @myras.canvas. The account now seems to be largely inactive and the last post is from February 2021. It is full of various kinds of sketches and paintings, such as acrylic on paper and canvas, pencil on paper, among others. This account has 3,462 followers.

This is how Arjun had described his bond with daughters

In an interview with India Today last year, Arjun said, "I am glad and blessed to have my two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra. They are the strongest support system in my life. And I am very proud of them and the way they have grown into such lovely women now." "And they are both very lovely individuals with their heads on their shoulders."