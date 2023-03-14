Entertainment

Rohit Shetty birthday special: Know about his net worth, possessions

Rohit Shetty birthday special: Know about his net worth, possessions

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 14, 2023, 10:29 am 2 min read

Happy birthday Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is one of the established directors in Hindi cinema and over the years the true blue commercial filmmaker has made a genre for himself. In the Shetty Universe, you see larger-than-life heroes, cars flying like avengers, and paisa vasool entertainment. Interestingly, he lives life king-size, too. On his 49th birthday, let's look at the director's net worth.

Annual income and directing fees

Shetty grew up around films as his father MB Shetty was a stunt choreographer in films. Precisely, the action bug has been in Shetty Jr.'s blood. Being a director, his major income is from films. As per many Bollywood reports, Shetty charges Rs. 25 crore per film as a director. His annual income is touted to be Rs. 40 crore.

Shetty owns a 10-story building in Mumbai

The Golmaal director owns a 10-story building in the sprawling neighborhood of Vile Parle. He stays on the top two floors whereas it has two floors of parking and Shetty's production house's office, too. Though nothing is out about its worth, considering Mumbai (a city with skyrocketing property prices) and the posh locality, the property will be worth multiple crores.

Handpicked cars in Shetty's parking lot

Shetty's parking lot is nothing more than a jewelry box. We have seen his passion for cars in his films and in real life he owns a fleet of amazing cars. The cumulative worth of all cars would be around Rs. 10 crore. His fleet includes Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Gran Turismo, Range Rover Vogue, BMV X6 Sport, and Ford Mustang GT.

Shetty's production house and other means of income

Shetty's production house Rohit Shetty Film Private Limited and Rohit Shetty Picturez LPP are in a joint venture with the corporate giant Reliance. Being a producer himself, he earns a whopping amount of money. He also does events and reality shows. Cumulating all, his net worth is around Rs. 300 crore and counting. Wishing the director bigger hits and a grand birthday!